A LIFEBOAT charity is collaborating with an Indian heritage group to host a curry night fundraiser event.
Clacton RNLI has teamed up with the East Anglian Indian Association to host the night, in which authentic Indian food with vegetarian options will be available.
Along with the food, entertainment will be provided on the night as well as a raffle to win prizes.
Attendees have been advised to bring their own drinks and cups to the event.
The curry night will take place on Friday, November 25, from 7pm to 7.30pm, in St Osyth Village Hall.
For more information call 01255 821 759.
