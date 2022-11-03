A SELFLESS volunteer dedicated to helping others says he has been unable to sleep after his bicycle was stolen from a church as he served food to those in need.

Simon Peck, 49, from Clacton, was volunteering at an hour-long soup kitchen event in St James’ Church, in Tower Road, Clacton, last Saturday evening.

He had travelled to the venue on his trusty Carrera Crossfire bike, which he purchased during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Upon arrival he left the bike inside the church.

But before the end of the food-serving session Simon realised his prized possession had been stolen.

“I was devastated because I was in God’s house and all of the visitors had been reminded to be respectful to the volunteers,” said Simon.

“We checked the entire grounds and the building but I realised I was stuck there with no way to get home and all my belongings were gone with the bike.

“I have lost sleep and felt sad ever since - I have searched the area, reported it to the police, and put out a plea for help, but to no avail.”

As a result of the theft Simon, who also volunteers for the RNLI, can no longer attend a lifeguard training course due to having no form of transport.

He also says the ordeal has had a detrimental affect on his mental health and fears he may no longer be able to help those less fortunate in the community.

He added: “If [the people who did this] were that desperate I would have helped them, but to take my transport and belongings from a church shows they have little respect.

“It has left me feeling very sad, upset, and lonely and I now have severe anxiety and I am not able to concentrate. I am also nervous about getting another bike.”

Essex Police have now confirmed they are investigating the theft.

A spokesman said: "No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We need anyone with information on the theft to let us know.

"You can let us know by submitting a report online or by using our Live Chat service.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"Please cite crime reference 42/267556/22."