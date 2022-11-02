COLCHESTER’S city centre is gridlocked this morning as A12 works wreak traffic chaos for commuters.

The London-bound A12 has slow traffic from the Crown Interchange to junction 25 at Marks Tey.

It is understood the delay is due to roadworks at Marks Tey where a 50mph speed limit is in place.

A12 Londonbound - slow traffic from before J29 (Ardleigh) to J25 (Marks Tey) through the roadworks section - adding to delays in Colchester city centre. pic.twitter.com/B4JEHDua8Y — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 2, 2022

Motorists have been seeing queuing to join the major route at the JobServe Community Stadium, backing up towards Ipswich Road.

The effects are being felt in the centre of Colchester, with traffic built up in St Andrew’s Avenue and slow movement between Colchester Road and Colne Causeway.

Delays are also being seen on the eastbound Cowdray Avenue and from Westway to St Andrew’s Avenue.

Those trying to dodge the disruption through Lexden and Stanway are also seeing slight delays.

