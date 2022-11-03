A GROUP focused on the betterment and wellbeing of SEND children is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special talent show.

The Multi Schools Council will host the show and provide an opportunity for young people across Essex to show what they are capable of and challenge negative perceptions towards young people with special educational needs.

Entries to the talent show could range from a traditional talent like singing or dancing, to a physical skill such as sport or cookery.

A spokesman for the event said: “Whatever makes you uniquely brilliant is welcome, whether that’s collecting, hugging, caring for animals or being a daredevil.

“Come and join us for a pre-Christmas celebration which will include both live and virtual acts, a special raffle and refreshments.”

Entrants can be between five to 18 or up to 25 with SEND, with or without additional needs, solo or with a group and in school, college or home education.

Virtual performers can send in a maximum two-minute video which will be played on a cinema screen.

Live entrants will carry out an auditorium performance in front of an audience.

The talent show will take place on Saturday, December 3, from noon to 3pm at the Firstsite Gallery in Colchester.

The closing date for submissions is Monday, November 7, to enter send your video to mschoolscouncil@gmail.com.