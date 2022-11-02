RESIDENTS purchasing real Christmas trees this year can dispose of them after the festivities and support a great cause at the same time.

St Helena’s Hospice annual Christmas Tree-cycle, sponsored by Tree and Lawn Company, is now open for people to register their tree to be collected in the new year and recycled in exchange for a donation to St Helena.

Jo Clarke, senior fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, said: “It may seem far away right now but let us help a little with your post-festive clean.

“By registering your real spruce or fir tree for Christmas Tree-cycle and making a small donation to help St Helena Hospice, you’ll be helping us continue to provide vital individual care and total support to patients and their families in the face of dying, death and bereavement.”

The tree collection is supported by Colchester Council, Tendring Council and Birch Airfield Composting Services.

Martin Goss, Colchester councillor responsible for neighbourhood services and waste, said: “I would encourage residents to sign up to Tree-cycle and not only support an amazing local charity but also help the environment”

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, added: “I’d encourage people to sign up for this fantastic scheme from St Helena Hospice.”

Trees will be collected from the postcode areas of CO1 to CO9, CO11 and CO13 to CO16, on Saturday, January 7.

To register visit sthelena.org.uk/treecycle23.