SUPERSTARS were in attendance as a literary festival celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Frinton Literary Festival took place between Thursday and Sunday with famous authors Anthony Horowitz and Paula Hawkins present.

Mr Horowitz also visited Frinton Primary School to relaunch the festival’s popular writers for schools’ programme.

Proceedings started with the Crime and Wine event hosted by Ms Hawkins.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “We were very excited to welcome Paula Hawkins.

“Paula and her editor, Sarah Adams, were in conversation with bestselling crime author Lesley Kara, discussing how Paula’s book, The Girl on the Train, became a global phenomenon.”

Friday’s afternoon event with Vanessa Kimbell was cancelled owing to illness, the festival made refunds available and is hoping to reschedule for a later date.

The evening talk with acclaimed travel writer Nick Hunt went on as planned in which he talked about experiencing some of Europe’s most amazing natural habitats.

Saturday’s event hosted by Anthony Horowitz was sold out as he spoke to a group of year five and six pupils from different schools.

The festival was rounded off on Sunday by best selling author Freya North who hosted a workshop for aspiring artists in the morning and afternoon tea for fans.