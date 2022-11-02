THOUSANDS of homes across Braintree are set to get a major broadband upgrade, a broadband company has said.

LightSpeed Broadband has revealed more than 19,000 properties in Braintree will soon be able to connect to its full fibre network and access Gigabit broadband.

The company claim it is 25 times faster than the average speeds currently available in the area and five times more reliable than standard fibre broadband.

LightSpeed started the rollout of its fibre network in Braintree, along with nine other towns across Essex, last year including Halstead.

Additional homes and businesses in the area, including the neighbouring towns of Witham and Maldon, will be added to LightSpeed's fibre network in the coming months.

Chris Holkham, delivery director at LightSpeed Broadband, said: “We are thrilled that customers in Braintree can now connect to our full fibre network and experience the benefits of the latest digital Gigabit broadband.

“As a regionally based internet service provider, we are very proud of how our service has been received and the opportunities this digital connectivity will bring to residents, businesses and the wider economy across the East of England."

Residents can visit www.lightspeed.co.uk and use the postcode checker to order a service or register details.

In Essex, the towns of Frinton-on-Sea, Halstead, Harwich, Maldon, Manningtree, Witham and Woodham Ferrers will join the LightSpeed network in the coming months.