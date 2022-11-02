AS energy bills and the cost of living rises, an adult learning provider is highlighting the support available to residents.

Responding to the crisis, ACL Essex is delivering courses that will help Tendring residents find ways to reduce their bills, gain qualifications and increase earnings.

For those looking to improve their financial wellbeing, ACL Essex is offering free courses that provide tips and advice.

The courses cover topics such as how to save money on your energy bills, low-cost family activities, cooking on a budget, top tips to make your money go further and more.

Lisa Jarentowski, principal at ACL Essex, said: “It’s a hard time for everyone at the moment, with the cost of living rising to the highest it’s been in recent times.

“At ACL Essex, we want to show residents that we have courses that can help them manage financial stress, and also support them to progress in their career to increase their earnings.”

Clacton residents can also benefit from low cost beauty treatments at ACL Clacton, whilst being a model for learners on health and beauty courses.

Ms Jarentowski added: “Our centres are open for residents to talk to our teams and gain the advice they need. We want to let people know we’re here to help in this difficult time.”

For more information on support available visit aclessex.com/financial-wellbeing/ or call 0345 603 7635.