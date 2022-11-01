NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Clacton's establishments.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows it’s good news for them both.
Sun Tong, a restaurant in Old Road, Clacton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
Golden Rice, a takeaway also in Old Road, was also given a score of five on October 21.
