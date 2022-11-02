A TRIBUTE act to one of the world’s bestselling bands is coming to town to perform its brand new show.

Coldplace is the only tribute act to have worked for Coldplay and the group are set to show off their skills in Clacton.

To prepare for the show, Coldplace have also been performing at famous chef Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park events this summer alongside McFly, Faithless, Natalie Imbruglia and Norman Jay, as well as touring around Europe.

Coldplace will bring its talents to the Princes Theatre on Saturday, November 12.

For more information and to book your place, visit bit.ly/3flapHt.