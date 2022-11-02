IT was a spooky setting as a community group hosted a children’s disco to celebrate Halloween.

The Walton Shopkeeper’s and Resident’s group hosted its Freaky Friday disco in Market Square, Walton, on October 28 with more than 200 people in attendance.

Children were given awards for best costume and best dancers, with a stalls including tombola, face painting, cake sales and burgers in attendance.

Walton Councillor Delyth Miles is an informal consultant for the group and was delighted with the event’s success.

She said: “As a councillor I wandered and mingled through the crowd and got fantastic feedback from everyone I talked to.

“People were delighted with the festivities, I left with 15 minutes to go and it was still at full pelt, there was a real buzz at the disco.”

Organisers - Vanessa Heady, Carmel Ricketts, Hayley Price and Delyth Miles. (Image: Walton Shopkeepers and Residents Group)

The Walton Shopkeepers and Residents Group formed in June during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The group’s aim is to regenerate the high street and contribute to the community in any way it can.

Ms Miles added: “Walton’s High Street has been improving in the last ten to 15 years and the group wants to sustain this.”

Next, the group will host a Christmas shopping event in collaboration with the Naze Protection Society.

For more information contact chairwoman Michelle Rann on 077779640674.