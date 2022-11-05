A TALENTED musician who claims she is on the run from an abuser has been left sleeping on the streets after a bid for emergency shelter fell through.

Anne-Marie Charles says the situation left her feeling suicidal as she was faced with no alternative but to attempt to sleep in the A&E waiting room at Colchester Hospital on Friday.

The 26-year-old then spent the weekend sleeping rough as she battles with Colchester Council to secure temporary lifeline accommodation.

She alleges the council refused to provide a property for her while she bids to get her life back on track.

A Colchester Borough Homes spokesman stated the authority is assured Anne-Marie is now in a temporary place of safety and claimed she is being supported.

Hospital - Anne-Marie spent a night sleeping in Colchester Hospital's A&E waiting room (Image: Archant)

However, the young woman, who is fleeing from east London, hit back alleging she has received no such support from Colchester Council.

“They have left me in an even more vulnerable position than when I approached them,” said the former Tendring Technology College student, who was born in Colchester.

“I feel completely useless and when I felt I’d exhausted every option I began to feel very depressed in myself.

“It has also made me feel suicidal at times. I don’t know how to end the pain of getting nowhere with this situation.”

Anne-Marie, a security guard and talented musician, revealed she has recently signed to a record label but her life took a cruel twist when she allegedly became the victim of violence by someone close to her.

Needing help - Anne-Marie Charles (Image: Newsquest)

“All I have is a suitcase and a couple of bags. I have never been on the street and need help,” she added.

The Colchester Borough Homes spokesman said Anne-Marie’s situation is a “complex case”, partly due to her current property in east London being council-owned.

She said: “We are in contact with the local authority, where she has a tenancy, and another and are assured that she has a temporary place of safety.

“We continue to liaise with all local authority partners involved in this complex case to ensure Ms Charles has safe and secure accommodation.”