A GANG of troublemaking teenagers are reported to have unleashed Halloween hell in a seaside town by “setting off fireworks in a supermarket”.

Essex Police officers moved to “protect the public” on Monday night following worrying reports of anti-social behaviour in Frinton.

The force put in place a dispersal order which gave officers the power to direct people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour away from the town.

Eyewitnesses have since claimed a group of yobs were spotted launching rockets inside the Co-op supermarket in Connaught Avenue.

It has also been suggested heroic staff members tried to guard the entrance in order to protect shoppers and prevent the intimidating hoodlums from gaining access.

Victoria Bell said: “[There were] local children setting off fireworks in a supermarket, risking the safety of the workers and shoppers.

“[Something needs to be done] about this appalling and repeating behaviour.

"It would be interesting to see the reactions of their parents."

The latest dispersal order in Frinton comes roughly a year after police were previously granted extra powers twice in two months to combat anti-social behaviour.

Terry Allen, mayor of Frinton and Walton Town Council, has now called on parents to do more to educate their children on how to act in a civilised manner.

He said: “I want to congratulate the police on their proactiveness – they were on the ball and hopefully that is a sign of things to come.

“The problem with these youngsters is they do not cause trouble for fun, they do it for social media, so it gets more and more extreme each time.

“They don’t have responsibility or respect, and they think they can do, say and behave however they want – they just want to spoil it for everyone else.

“It will all end in tears because someone will get hurt and one of them will end up with a record for the rest of their life for something silly they did as a teenager.

“Parents should be more aware and take more responsibility.”

Essex Police and the East of England Co-op have been contacted for comment.