A PILOT project offering to help Tendring residents learn new skills, find employment or start a new business has been short-listed for a special award.

The Seeds4Growth is a new partnership offering free training, support, skills and advice.

Courses include an introduction to adult care, radio and podcasting workshops in Jaywick, rural skills training at Kennedy Way Community Garden and advice on starting a business and being self-employed.

The project is led by Abberton Rural Training (ART) and delivered with Paragon Skills, Colbea, Colne Radio and Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST).

It has now been shortlisted for the Essex Activity Awards' Active and

Inclusive Award, which recognises work that has had an impact on those living with a disability, from an ethnically diverse background, or another under-represented group.

Jacqui Stone, chief executive of ART, said “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award for our amazing Seeds4Growth project.

"The project really encapsulates what we do at ART ensuring everyone has equal opportunities to gain new skills and the opportunity to explore employment, self-employment, and training within a variety of sectors."

"I am so proud of all the staff and volunteers who have been working on this project and delighted it is getting the recognition it deserves.”