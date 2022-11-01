THREE Clacton charities are going head-to-head as part of a shopping centre competition which will see one of them win a bagful of cash.

Martin’s United Foundation, Clacton FoodCycle, and Inclusion Ventures are all in with a chance of scooping a £750 jackpot from Clacton Shopping Village’s new initiative.

The money is being fronted by the retail complex’s Clacton Flow Fund, which has been launched to support local causes making a difference in the community.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, currently taking place on the Clacton Shopping Village’s Facebook page, which will close at 12pm on November 15.

The competition’s twice-annual bursary amounts to a total of £1,250, so the runners up this time round will also share a consolation prize of £500.

Leanne Pfrang, operations manager for Clacton Shopping Village said: “The Shopping Village is an integral part of the local community here in Clacton.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do and there’s nothing that we like to do more than rally behind a cause that will further build the community.

“There has been a tremendous response already. We want people to cast their votes by voting online for their favourite local cause.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/clactonshopping.