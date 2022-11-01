DANGEROUS drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit by eagle-eyed police officers as they whizzed through a small village and a tiny seaside town.
Officers from Essex Police Tendring’s Community Policing Team headed to Little Clacton and Holland-on-Sea following reports of speeding in both areas.
In Harwich Road, where one motorist was clocked doing 42mph in a 30mph, two drivers were reported for driving offences, while others were given words of advice.
The following day, in Kings Parade, four drivers, including one who was caught travelling at 39mph, were punished by the police.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Please keep your speed down and help us keep the roads in Tendring safe.
“If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding or nuisance vehicles in your area, please report online at essex.police.uk.”
