HALLOWEEN troublemakers causing distress in a seaside town have forced police into taking action in order to “protect the public.”
Essex Police have put in place a dispersal order around Frinton this evening following worrying reports of anti-social behaviour.
According to the force, there has already been multiple incidents of disorder in and around the area, resulting in concern among residents.
The order will give officers the power to direct people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour away from the town until 12am on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the police said: “We are acting to protect the public and keep you safe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here