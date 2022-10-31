HALLOWEEN troublemakers causing distress in a seaside town have forced police into taking action in order to “protect the public.”

Essex Police have put in place a dispersal order around Frinton this evening following worrying reports of anti-social behaviour.

According to the force, there has already been multiple incidents of disorder in and around the area, resulting in concern among residents.

The order will give officers the power to direct people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour away from the town until 12am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the police said: “We are acting to protect the public and keep you safe.”

 