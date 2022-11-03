CARE home residents in Tendring bravely embraced the spooky spirit in celebration of a scary holiday dedicated to ghosts and ghouls.

Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, and Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, both hosted Halloween parties last week ahead of the cursed night of October 31.

Each of the evil events were an overflowing witch’s cauldron of entertainment, which brought joy to residents, despite their frightening undertones.

At Corner Lodge, staff dressed up in their best Halloween outfits, decorated the home in spooky bunting, and baked fittingly creepy cupcakes.

Prior to enjoying a special buffet and refreshments, residents danced away the afternoon to a soundtrack performed by singer Tony Maloney.

In the lead up to Halloween, Corner House, on the other hand, hosted arts and crafts sessions, which saw residents create daunting decorations.

They also took part in a scarily good pumpkin carving competition, with a prize being awarded to the most terrifying creation.

Like Corner Lodge, towards the end of last week residents at Corner House embodied the Halloween celebrations by donning their most hair-raising outfits.

They then chomped on some freakish food before fittingly finishing off the day with a resounding rendition of Monster Mash.

A spokesman for Corner House said: “Our residents and staff are always keen to have a party – whether it be a birthday or special occasion, our residents love celebrating.”