A CANCER survivor has described the “absolutely horrific” moment she says a petrol pump exploded in her face leaving her dripping with diesel.

Diane Saunders, 58, visited Nash’s Premier and Murco Petrol Station, in Golf Green Road, Jaywick, at about 10pm on Thursday, to fill-up her Jeep.

But after placing the pump inside her fuel tank and squeezing the nozzle, she claims diesel burst from the piping, dousing her in the liquid.

Diane, who moved from Colchester to Clacton in August, says the fuel shot-up into her throat, ears and eyes, resulting in blurred vision.

She said: “People think I am exaggerating but it was absolutely horrific and it was just like this massive fountain of diesel - the pump just exploded in my face.

“I was drenched and just stood there in shock. Nobody knew what to do and nobody could believe it – I think everyone just panicked because the diesel kept spilling out.

“My coat was saturated, my whole face was covered, and I could not see anything - even now I still have not been able to get it all out of my hair.

“I had to get a taxi to the hospital and was not allowed to go home until 5am, and then I had to see an eye specialist who said my eyes could take three months to heal.”

Since her terrifying ordeal Diane, who has not long recovered from cancer, says she has now started to experience pain in her ears and throat.

The foster carer has also been left badly traumatised by the incident.

“My eyes are still stinging and my eyesight is blurry, so I will not be able to drive for a while,” added Diane

“I am petrified of going anywhere near a petrol pump now, so I do not know how I will ever be able to fill my car up again.”

Nash’s Premier and Murco Petrol Station declined to comment, as did the Motor Fuel Group, which supplies fuel to the petrol station.