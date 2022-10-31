TWO free sparkling fireworks extravaganzas are being staged to celebrate Guy Fawkes night at Clacton Pier.

One display will put on at 6pm for the younger audience and another at 9pm for those who can stay up later on Saturday, November 5.

The event is being dedicated to a 12-year-old pier annual rides pass holder who died tragically in an accident at his home.

Swaley Stevens died after a garage wall collapsed on him at his house in St John’s Road, Clacton, last month.

The youngster held an annual pass for several years and was a regular visitor to the attraction.

Nigel Brown, communications manager at the pier, said that everyone’s thoughts are with Swaley’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“As a pass holder Swaley was part of the pier family and we wanted to recognise that and pay tribute to him,” he said.

“This is not something we would normally do but it is exceptional circumstances and we decided to go ahead with the blessing of the family.”

The fireworks displays come on the back of a successful nine-day Halloween Festival where visitors got through a record 2,200 pumpkins.

Mr Brown said that as the Misery Mansion, Stiles Family shows and other attractions proved so popular they are being retained for this weekend to add to the fun.

There will also be live bands with Double Barrel performing between 1pm and 4pm followed by SMC from 6pm to 10pm.

A draw for a Mini Cooper car worth more than £20,000 was made at the weekend and it was won by Louise Clarke of Elm Grove, Clacton.

The draw was open to fun card holders who registered online between May 12 and September 30 and 100 finalists were selected by a random number generator.

Mrs Clarke will be presented with the car on Saturday.