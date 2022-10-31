A COUPLE from Clacton has been banned from keeping dogs after their pets' ears were illegally cropped.

Rory Canny, 30, and Sophie Louise Snell, 30, of St Osyth Road East, have been disqualified from keeping dogs for five years by Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Canny was also given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and Snell was given a six-month curfew.

They had previously both been convicted of the cropping of the ears of dogs, which is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act.

Following reports of dogs with cropped ears, the RSPCA launched an investigation and a warrant was executed at a property in Clacton in 2021.

Investigators found a number of dogs with cropped ears.

Officers carried out online research into BullylairUK kennels and found a number of images on social media showing puppies who were being bred and having their ears cropped.

Cropped ears - Bjorn (Image: RSPCA)

The couple originally told investigators that one American bulldog type dog, Bjorn, came to them at four months old from Bulgaria before changing their story and admitting to breeding him.

They claimed they sold him to a friend overseas, and only returned after the friend had arranged the cropping.

However, online evidence suggested the dog was with them, and there are no travel documents to support their claims.

They also denied cropping the ears of three other dogs, named Tiger Lily, Nylah and Saber Tooth.

Canny and Snell were both ordered to pay £600 costs while Snell was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and Canny a £122 surcharge.

The couple told the court they have rehomed all of the dogs that were in their care.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson, said: “Ear cropping is a horrific practice which has absolutely no benefits for the dogs and can cause them lifelong health, behavioural and social problems.

“This is done purely for cosmetic purposes and sadly can lead to puppies being sold for much more money.

“But we’d urge the public and anyone looking to buy a puppy to remember that this is an illegal procedure which has hugely negative impacts for the dogs themselves.”