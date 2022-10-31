MORE than 100 Rotarians, residents, councillors and key workers turned out for the unveiling of a newly restored water fountain in Frinton.

The fountain at Jubilee Memorial Gardens, in Connaught Avenue, has been restored by Frinton Rotary Club in tribute to local key workers who worked tirelessly to protect the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club has teamed up with local organisations in 1999 to install a fountain to mark the new millennium.

But over the past 22 years it has suffered from weathering and frequent use.

As part of a restoration project, it was decided commemorative plaques should be added to thank the key workers.

Restoration - Frinton Rotary Club has thanked local key workers as part of its restoration of the fountain at Jubilee Memorial Gardens, in Connaught Avenue (Image: Frinton Rotary Club)

Sonny Francis, who has led the project, said: “To have the water fountain restored and to pay tribute to our local key workers and to those who have sadly passed during the last couple of years fills me with great pride.

“Having members of our local NHS, police, fire brigade, care workers and schools present for the event was perfect and to have the opportunity to recognise them for their incredible dedication made the occasion even more moving.

“The memorial gardens offer a place to collect one's thoughts and we are delighted to see the impact the restoration and plaques have had on the community.”