A REAL-LIFE 'ghostbuster' has been hunting down spirits for the last 20 years - and says the best way to contact to dead is by meditating.

Ron Bowers, 64, from Holland-on-Sea, became fixated on the prospect of ghosts and ghouls after his father died in 1988.

He has travelled all over the UK carrying out paranormal investigations in places where ghosts are said to congregate.

Ron believes the best way to interact with a ghost is to meditate and imagine how life could have been during ancient times.

Ron said: "I had it drummed into me as a kid that there's no such things as ghosts.

"But if you see things, and have experiences, you tend to believe yourself in the end.

"Since the day my dad died, I decided spiritualism was the way forward for me - but I wanted to wait until my kids were grown up to start ghost hunting.

"I enjoy the history of the places I visit to look for ghosts, and meditation is a great way to interact with them.

"I like to think they're the energies of the person they used to be.

"You can sense these energies anywhere, including in modern-day homes. It just depends on what was there before."

Ron claims to have had spiritual experiences at several historic sites, including in Harwich.

He recalls hearing French being spoken during a visit to Redoubt Fort.

Ghosthunter - Ron Bowers. Picture: SWNS (Image: SWNS)

Ron, a retired electrics engineer, said: "In 2009, the very first time I visited Redoubt Fort, I heard French being spoken.

"There was no one else there apart from me, yet I could hear these faint foreign voices.

"The fort was dug out by French prisoners of war back in Napoleon times, and I'm convinced it was their spirits communicating with one another."

Ron has held talks on spirit photography over the years and has been invited to speak at venues such as the College of Psychic Studies in Kensington.

Despite this, he feels he is still not taken seriously by most.

Ron said: "If I was faking anything, I wouldn't be faking it for 20 years."