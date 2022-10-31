A FORMER Conservative councillor has defected to the Labour group on Harwich Town Council.

The group said it was delighted to announce that Sean Fay had joined the group.

Mr Fay has sat on the town council as a Conservative since 2015 but has now decided to join the Labour group increasing its number from 13 to 14.

Mr Fay said: “Throughout my time as a Harwich town councillor, I have been very impressed by the commitment and effectiveness of the Labour group and they have always sought to be open and inclusive.

“I now believe I can achieve more for our local community by being part of the Labour group and benefiting from their energy and support.”

There are 16 councillors on Harwich Town Council and, following Mr Fay’s move to Labour, it will now consist of 14 labour councillors and two Conservative councillors.

Maria Fowler, leader of the Labour group on the town council, said: “We have always been very impressed by Sean’s attitude and approach to the council and it was the Labour group that asked him to take up the position of vice chair of the planning committee, a role he fills very effectively.

“He is a most welcome addition to the Labour group.”

The Conservative group on Harwich Town Council had not responded at the time of going to press.