A MONTH-long festival of events celebrating Chinese culture in Essex is set to take place.

The festival is called Beautiful Britain and China – Charm Jiangsu and will be hosted by the Colchester Chinese Association.

The event will launch with an exhibition at the Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre. featuring photos and artwork from the Chinese artists and the Harwich and Dovercourt Camera Club on November 6.

Then a pair of workshops focusing on calligraphy and paper cutting will take place on November 12 and November 19 respectively.

The festivities will end with a Chinese dumplings workshop on November 26.

These free events are jointly supported by Essex County Council Arts Fund, Essex County Council Virtual School, Essex Culture Diversity Project and The Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre.

For more information call 01255 507131.