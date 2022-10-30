Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Clacton yesterday.

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving two cars in Oxford Road just before 4.30pm.

The driver of one car, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He is still in hospital where his condition is described as serious, but stable.

The occupants of the second car, a black BMW, fled the scene in the direction of the town centre.

READ MORE >> Man, 30s, suffers dislocated shoulder after reportedly being stamped on by biker

They are described as four men and one woman in their late teens or early 20s.

Some were wearing tracksuits with hoods covering their faces and police believe at least one of them sustained an injury.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the moments before it, to contact us as soon as possible.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us and quote 1018 of 29 October.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the force's website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.