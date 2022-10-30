Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident yesterday evening in Colchester High Street which left a man with injuries to his face.
The disturbance happened at the Slug & Lettuce in the High Street at around 9.30pm yesterday (October 29).
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with injuries which are serious, but not life-threatening.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you were at the venue, have any details regarding the incident or have video footage then please do contact us Please quote 1506 of 29 October.
"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."
Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.
Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.
To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
