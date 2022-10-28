A MAN suffered a dislocated shoulder after reportedly being stamped on by a biker in Jaywick.

Police were called to Broadway following the attack, which happened on Thursday, October 20, at about 7.30pm.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was reportedly stamped on by a motorcyclist.

A spokesman for Essex Police said "We’re investigating an assault in Jaywick earlier this month where a man sustained a dislocated shoulder.

"It was reported the victim was approached by a man on a motorbike in Broadway, at the corner of Glebe Way.

"The man assaulted the victim, stamping on his arm and shoulder causing it to dislocate.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Witnesses are urged to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/262052/22.

Anyone with information can also submit a report on the force's website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

To make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.