EXTRA venues will be getting a taste of this year’s Harwich Sausage Festival.

While the competing sausages will be tasted in the New Bell, Alma Inn and the Stingray, there is an addition to this year’s festival in the form of a ‘sausage fringe’ event to allow additional sausage enjoyment.

Award-winning sausages from Lincolnshire will be available to taste in the Globe and the Samuel Pepys and the pop-up Hanover pub that is to open for business in the former Crown Post restaurant will be serving German sausages on the day.

Joint organiser Richard Oxborrow said: “It is great that the Globe, the Samuel Pepys and the Crown Post will also have quality sausages for festival goers to sample.

“November 5 in historic Harwich is certainly going to go with a banger.”

Richard said the organisers are excited that David Todd and his Hanover team are opening up the Crown Post as a ‘pop up’ Hanover after the pub was destroyed in the Church Street fire.

“This is wonderful news and it is great that the Crown Post/Hanover will be open in time to be part of the festival,” he added.

“The motto of our festival is ‘Nothing stops a sausage’ and it is clear that nothing stops the Hanover either.”