A LIFEBOAT station has suggested an alternative choice after the announcement that its all weather lifeboat is set to be withdrawn for a much smaller inshore lifeboat.

Earlier this month, Walton and Frinton RNLI announced it would be replacing its Tamar class all-weather lifeboat with a D-class inshore lifeboat.

The D-class is designed to operate close to shore in shallow waters and it is understood the changes are linked to issues with using Walton Pier as a base.

However, Walton and Frinton RNLI have suggested a larger A-85 Inshore lifeboat as the replacement, which it believes will be most suitable.

Stewart Oxley, lifeboat operations manager at Walton and Frinton, said: “We believe that the provision of the Atlantic Lifeboat will allow the crew at Walton and Frinton to maintain a level of cover that means we can assist incidents involving the large numbers of leisure craft in our area and access the backwaters area.

“It will allow us to undertake increased levels of beach incidents and also still be able to tow smaller yachts and leisure craft when needed.

“Overall our belief is it fills the potential gaps off our coast that relying on resource based in Clacton and Harwich will potentially leave.”

The RNLI central headquarters said it ran an extensive review of the north Essex coast to determine the most effective lifeboat configuration for the area.

“The review has shown that the RNLI can still deliver the same lifesaving effect with a D-class lifeboat at Walton and Frinton and a Shannon class lifeboat at neighbouring station, Clacton.

“During an in-person meeting between the crew and the regional RNLI team in October, detailed questions were asked relating to the data and supporting information used to predict the effectiveness of the future lifeboat configuration in North Essex.

“The RNLI regional team are now working with the station to answer these questions and are committed to ensuring that the long lifesaving history of Walton and Frinton lifeboat station continues well into the future.”