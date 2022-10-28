A HISTORIC tennis club has raised more than £90,000 to save its iconic thatched roof.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, needs to undertake substantial works to the roof of the clubhouse.

Earlier this year fears were raised costs could rise to as much as £250,000 if action was not taken urgently.

The club's board, led by treasurer Clive Allenby and chairman James Max, launched an ambitious fundraising plan to secure the cash within the year.

It saw a series of raffles, to a multi-sport competition and events culminating in a spectacular dinner and auction.

Iconic - Frinton Lawn Tennis Club's thatched clubhouse (Image: FOSLTC)

Mr Max, who is also a TalkTV presenter, said: “The generosity of our members and supporters has gone beyond our expectations.

“We're acutely aware of the current economic and financial headwinds, so to be able to raise a substantial sum in this challenging environment shows just how much our club is treasured.

“It is a standout venue with some of the best sporting and social facilities in the area.

“Our grass courts are some of the best in the country - but it's expensive to run and maintain.

“We're fortunate that as a result of a lot of hard work by our team, led by Kim Willets and our board and committees, we have increased our membership and our turnaround is making progress.”

Mr Max said the club, which is more than 100 years old, not only has some of the finest sporting facilities in the area, but is a social hub with weddings, events and tournaments throughout the year.

He added that the planned works should give the current roof a life extension of up to thirty years, securing the venue for the next generation.

“We've tackled many of the legacy issues the club faced whilst navigating the pandemic,” added Mr Max.

“It hasn't been easy but the club is in the best shape for years.

“Our doors are open and we really hope more locals will realise what an amazing venue they have on their doorstep.

The works will be undertaken early next year.

To find out more, go to fosltc.com.