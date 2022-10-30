A NEW beauty salon has been nominated for a prestigious hair and beauty award.

Cerise Aesthetics and Beauty Salon, in Frating Road, Great Bromley, has been shortlisted for the best new salon category at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon owner, Piia McWilliams, a mum of three, started her business last September from her home and opened the salon in May.

Piia said: "Launching Cerise Aesthetics & Beauty this year has been a dream come true and to hear the news that I've been shortlisted for best new salon really is the cherry on the cake.

"A lot of hard work has gone into getting the business off the ground, including building a purpose-built salon at my own home, but the feedback from my clients makes it all worth it.

"I absolutely love my job - there's no better feeling than making people feel great about themselves, and it brings me great joy."

Piia and her husband Scott will be attending The UK Hair & Beauty Awards Grand Final in Birmingham on April 22 to hear the winner announced.