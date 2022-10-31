RESIDENTS have been invited to test their knowledge as a rotary club is set to host a family fun quiz night.
The Rotary Club of St Osyth and Point Clear will host the event and attendees are allowed to have six people per team or table.
Residents can bring their own food but tea and coffee will also be available, as well as a raffle.
All proceeds will go towards charities within the villages.
The quiz night will take place on Saturday, December 10, starting at 7.30pm in St Osyth Village Hall.
Admission is £2.50 per person, to book a table call Steve Cole on 01255 821759.
