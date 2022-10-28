AN earl’s 18th Century coat of arms will be returning to St Osyth Priory following a painstaking restoration.

The heraldic crest of the Earl of Rochford is set to return to its position on the priory’s ancient Gatehouse after being restored to its former glory.

The coat of arms was removed from the Gatehouse as an essential part of an extensive restoration of the priory and its historic buildings.

Featuring coronets, lions and a pair of buck horns, the design of the emblem also includes the Latin motto Spes Durat Avorum, which translates as, may the hopes of our forefathers endure.

The priory’s owners said returning the reconditioned coat of arms to its prominent position on the Gatehouse will be a poignant moment during the ongoing refurbishment of the site.

The coat of arms for the Earl of Rochford, which has been restored and will be returned to its location at St Osyth Priory (Image: St Osyth Priory)

William Grinstead, spokesman for St Osyth Priory Estate, said: “This is a truly special moment for the estate in what has been a significant programme of change.

“Restoring the numerous ancient and listed buildings on the estate has been the cornerstone of the project and the team has a very real sense of fulfilling the coat of arms motto – and enabling the hopes of the forefathers of the estate to endure.

“It is exciting to think that the refurbished crest will stand proud over the estate for many more centuries to come.”

Frederic Nassau de Zuylestein, the third Earl of Rochford, took possession of the estate in 1721, making it his main seat in England and beginning an expansive programme of improvements.

The priory was twice visited by Queen Elizabeth I during her Royal Progresses of the 16th Century.

Project - St Osyth Priory owner Tim Sargeant and William Grinsted, director of the Black Jacket Group (Image: Newsquest)

In recent years, a multi-million-pound project has been taking place to restore the historic site, which includes one of the largest collections of ecclesiastical buildings in the country.

The project also aims to make the estate economically viable in the future, with the upcoming launch of a luxury wedding venue, holiday accommodation, a café and a farm shop.

The priory estate is now taking bookings for the newly-refurbished Darcy House, providing wedding guests with a fairytale venue to host their most special day.