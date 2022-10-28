A COMMUNITY support group has teamed up with an environmentally friendly organisation to provide equipment that will help residents clean their areas.

CVS Tendring in collaboration with Cleanup UK has launched a litter picking rental service in which residents can loan cleaning equipment for free.

A spokeswoman for CVS Tendring said: “Everyone is invited and you can get your family or friends together to take on a street at your own pace.”

The equipment will be available at The Dovercourt and Harwich Hub in Dovercourt High Street.

For more information and to book your items call 01255 554115.