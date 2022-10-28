AN internet service provider has added more homes to its network in Essex as it looks to increase its presence in the region.
LightSpeed Broadband started the rollout of its fibre network in Clacton and nine other towns across Essex including Harwich, last year.
Additional homes and businesses in the area including Frinton, will be added to LightSpeed's fibre network in the coming months, bringing a total of 27,000 properties in the two towns live by the end of this year.
Chris Holkam, delivery director at LightSpeed Broadband, said: “We are thrilled that customers in Clacton can now connect to our full fibre network and experience the benefits of the latest digital Gigabit broadband.
“As a regionally based internet service provider, we are very proud of how our service has been received and the opportunities this digital connectivity will bring to residents, businesses and the wider economy across the East of England.”
LightSpeed offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of one gigabit or 1000 megabits per second.
Mr Holkam added: “Residents are encouraged to register to be the first to hear when their home or business can access the network”
For more information and to register your interest visit lightspeed.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here