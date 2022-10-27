A CLACTON charity is encouraging residents to join a winter clear-out donation challenge to support those in need.

With the weather cooling down, the Age UK shop in Clacton is encouraging people to clear out and donate any unwanted, good-quality items.

Age UK's 2022 Challenge aims to help Charity shops receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year.

The charity is turning every bag into more support for older people, with items sold to be loved again and funds raised towards national services such as Age UK's Advice Line and its Telephone Friendship Services.

However, not reaching their goal yet, the Age UK Clacton shop urgently needs the community's help to meet the target.

Sarah Denby, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Clacton, said: "We've certainly experienced an unprecedented summer this year, but with the seasons finally changing, it's time to prepare our Autumn and Winter looks.

"That's why we call on everybody in Clacton to sort through last season's wear and donate any unwanted, quality items to your closest Age UK shop as part of our 2022 Challenge.

By donating by signing up for free to Gift Aid, your donations are worth 25 per cent.