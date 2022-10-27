AN Essex MP has congratulated Rishi Sunak after his appointment as the Prime Minister this week.

Mr Sunak became Britain’s first Hindu prime minister after succeeding in his bid for the top political job.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin called for unity as the appointment marked the end of a hectic month in Parliament.

He said: “I am delighted that we have settled the question of who should be prime minister decisively and quickly.

“Rishi is a person of outstanding capability and integrity. It is also quite something that he is the UK’s first PM of an Asian family - not someone born into privilege.

Mr Sunak won the job after running for the second time this year, initially losing to Liz Truss in September.

He racked up the support of fellow MPs early and quickly, crossing the 100 nominations needed long before the deadline.

Mr Jenkin added: “I hope everyone will wish him well for the sake of the whole country, because we all face huge economic, environmental and security challenges.”

Mr Sunak was formally appointed as Prime Minister on Tuesday, October 27, after meeting with King Charles III, the third person to hold the title this year.