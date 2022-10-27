RESIDENTS and businesses are being given the opportunity to train in retrofit through courses that have been fully funded by Essex County Council.

Retrofitting is the process of adding new technology or features to homes in order to make them more energy efficient.

Essex County Council secured £703,000 from the Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund, which has seen the launch of two retrofit pilot schemes in the county, delivered by The Retrofit Academy.

Lesley Wagland, Essex councillor responsible for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said: “The Retrofit pilot is an exciting scheme offering residents and businesses the opportunity to learn new skills and gain qualifications in area which is vital to the Essex economy as we work to a create a more sustainable and energy efficient Essex.

“We are thrilled to be able to support not only our residents but also businesses to enter this emerging industry.”

Courses are open to residents across Essex, with priority for those in Tendring and Harlow, two of Essex County Council’s levelling up priority areas.

Under the pilot schemes, residents and those working in Essex can apply for a place on three courses in retrofit - Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4.

The courses are delivered via e-learning with some face-to-face tutoring. Students are supported throughout and are guaranteed job interviews at the end of the programme.

For more information and to apply visit retrofitacademy.org/crf-essex/.