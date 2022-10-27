A COMMUNITY pub has celebrated its first birthday with a prestigious award. The Ship Inn in Great Holland has been awarded the Volunteering Award by Denbury Plunkett Community Awards.

It picked up the award at a ceremony at The Locks Inn, in Geldeston, Norfolk, last week.

It was also named as a runner-up for the Employment and Training Award.

The awards recognise and celebrate groups that transform their community for the better and go the extra mile to support those in need.

Shirley Davison, chairman of the Great Holland Community Benefit Society, which runs the pub, said: “Having listened to all the great things that the other shortlisted community organisations had achieved, we were somewhat shocked but thrilled to be recognised by The Plunkett Foundation and the Denbury Charitable Fund and we are honoured that our volunteers are so committed to making The Ship Inn such a great place to visit.

“Winning the award for volunteering and being runner-up for employment and training is just fantastic and we are immensely proud of the whole team for making it happen. “It was also a wonderful first birthday present.”

Gerry Hinds, a volunteer at the Ship Inn, said: “It has been a pleasure to be part of the amazing team at The Ship from before we opened.

“Friendships have been forged between the volunteers and others in the pub community. “Volunteers and their hard work are recognised and appreciated by everyone who visits and the awards that we received, and the recognition of The Plunkett Foundation, confirms what we already knew that the pub is a great community asset.”

Viv Booker, another volunteer at the pub said: “It was a privilege to be with the Ship Inn all and I’m so pleased that we won. “A very proud moment for everyone, past and present.

“Long may we continue to sail.”

This month, the Ship Inn is also celebrating its first year after becoming a community pub thanks to a community benefit society and 450 households raising over £500,000 in just eight weeks to save the pub.

The community believes that the Ship should continue to have a vital role in village life.