A BRAVE and determined teenager wants to be an inspiration for people with autism and other disabilities as he is set to compete for a wrestling championship.

Riley Gullen, 14, of Stanway, will wrestle at the November to Remember event hosted by School of Slam (SOS) Wrestling in Kingsway Hall, Harwich.

A life-long fan of wrestling, Riley was introduced to the sport by his father David Gullen, who sadly died of a lung haemorrhage last October aged 46.

Riley’s mother Kerry has commended him for dealing with a devastating situation so well.

RIP - Riley and his father David in one of the last pictures they took together. (Image: Newsquest)

She said: “I have to say he’s been amazing, he jokes about his dad all the time and we’ve got family pictures everywhere.

“His first match was very emotional and I just wish David was there to see it, he would have been so proud.”

Riley started wrestling at SOS last September and goes under the name Landon Wolf.

Landon was simply an accompanying name but wolf is more significant for Riley’s persona.

Kerry added: “Riley’s autism has meant he’s always felt like a bit of an outsider and a loner, obviously the term lone wolf is very common.

“On the surface Riley can be very quiet and reserved but when he starts wrestling he comes out of his shell.

Huge Fan - Riley having fun with his WWE toys. (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s like an escape for him, he can be a whole new person in the ring.”

Riley is competing for the SOS championship by facing off against current champion Mike Check.

The wrestling promotion in Harwich has been running for six years and is headed by Paul Tyrell, who has been wrestling professionally for more than 30 years.

Arron Warnes helps run the promotion and is also the current UWA champion.

He said: “We started off at Dovercourt Holiday Park and now operate out of Kingsway Hall.

Winner - Landon after winning the battle royal. Picture: Hollie Buxton (Image: Hollie Buxton)

“There is a juniors class on Sundays for eight to 16 year-olds and we also have beginner and advance classes for adults.

“We have shows once a month and train every Sunday.”

November to Remember will take place on Sunday, November 6, from 2.30pm with doors opening at 2pm.

For more information and to book your place call 07810 821825 or email schoolofslamwrestling@gmail.com.