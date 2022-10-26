CONTENTIOUS plans to create a social club at a former church have been approved.

Bradleigh Wosko applied for retrospective planning permission to create the club at the former Methodist Church in Main Road, Dovercourt.

Tendring Council’s planning committee had delayed making a decision in August to wait for a noise impact assessment, which has now been submitted and received the backing of council officers.

The committee previously heard the community had been left bitterly divided over the plans - with locals picking sides between the neighbouring pub’s new and old licensees.

The club is next door to Mr Wosko’s old pub, the Trafalgar, which is now run by Joann and Joanne Krisman.

The committee was told plans for the club, which already has a license for alcohol and music, are “highly contentious” and nearby residents were concerned the club is operating too close to homes and the neighbouring cemetery, as well as about parking issues, noise and public safety.

But the plans were finally approved by councilors at a meeting on Tuesday.

Planning councillor Peter Harris recommended the plans for approval on the basis that conditions were strictly adhered to.

“It is a good facility for the community,” he said.

“On balance, the benefits marginally outweigh any harm.

“I support small business, but to thrive you have to take local residents and neighbours with you – so there’s a challenge there for this club to do just that.

“There are avenues open to residents if it does become a problem.”

Upper Dovercourt Social Club said it aims to offer a relaxed environment for darts, pool and cribbage, along with live music and other events.

Speaking following the meeting, club secretary Aimi Wosko said: “We had 33 support letters and only eight objections. We also have over 150 members from the local community.

“On October 16 and 17 we hosted Winter Warmers for the North Essex Support Team (NEST) in the hall to the rear of the former church.

“We have met for coffee with our friends Joann and Joanne, the landladies of the Trafalgar, to discuss future collaborations to help our community.”