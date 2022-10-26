A MOTORIST who had already been disqualified from driving when he decided to get behind the wheel while under the influence has been slammed behind bars.

William Gardiner of Foxhall Fields, East Bergholt, has been jailed for four months after being caught using a Fiesta while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

The 36-year-old was pulled over in Clacton shortly after 9pm on October 15 by police officers who were conducting a routine patrol.

As they engaged in conversation with Gardiner at the side of the road, the officers realised they could smell alcohol on his breath.

After conducting a breathalyser test, Gardiner was found to be more than twice the legal limit at 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was immediately arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Clacton Police Station before officers realised he had already been disqualified from driving.

Gardiner was subsequently charged with disqualified driving and drink driving and remanded in custody for two days.

After pleading guilty, the motorist appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 17 to face both of the charges.

Gardiner was sentenced to time in prison, disqualified from driving for a further 38 months and fined £154.

PC Sam Harris, investigating officer, said: “Drink driving that night could have resulted in a serious collision.

“Drunk drivers, including Gardiner, make bad driving decisions when they’re drunk and don’t realise the risk they pose to other road users and themselves.

“Gardiner will be off our roads for some time now and won’t be allowed to drive until he has taken a test.”