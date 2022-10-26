PARENTS have been invited to learn about how to keep their children safe on the internet through online workshops.
Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service will host the workshop in collaboration with e-safety campaigners The Two Johns.
The workshop will teach parents about their children’s favourite apps and games, the dangers they face, how they can be influenced online and solutions that can be adopted to keep them safe.
Sessions will run virtually on several dates starting on Tuesday, November 22, and ending on Wednesday, December 21, from 8pm to 9.30pm
For more information and to book your place visit 0300 247 0015.
