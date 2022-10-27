A DISGUSTED daughter says her dad is “absolutely gutted” after his beloved BMW was silently stolen from right under his nose by “professional” car thieves.

Colin Shea, from Plymouth Road, Clacton, awoke at about 7.15am on Tuesday to find his silver 2006 model X5 had been snatched from outside his home.

The vehicle, which the 64-year-old has had for roughly four years, can fetch anywhere between £2,500 and £10,500 on the open market.

Mr Shea suspects his “pride and joy” was pinched between 3am and 3.30am, as that is when his neighbour reportedly heard a car driving off.

His daughter, Sarah Shea-Sexton, believes the theft was carried out by crooks who are well-versed in stealing otherwise secure vehicles.

“The car alarm did not go off and there was no sign of any glass on the floor, so they must have been professionals and had specialist equipment,” said Sarah.

“My dad is a bloody hard worker and he does not deserve this. He had spent a lot of money on the car and he is absolutely gutted.

“But it is not the point of how much the car is to replace, as it is covered by the insurance, it’s the principle of it.”

Sarah, who has since described the crooks as “scumbags”, says the theft has been reported to Essex Police.

The former Colbayns High School student added: “You literally can’t have anything these days - people have no morals or respect.

“If anyone knows or sees anything, please message me.”

Essex Police has now launched a public appeal following the theft.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports a grey BMW X5 was stolen from an address in Plymouth Road, Clacton, overnight between October 24 and 25.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by visiting essex.police.uk/digital101 or you can call us on 101.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/264450/22."