TENDRING'S motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A120, from 9pm October 28 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound, Colchester to Hare Green - lane closures for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.
• A120, from 8am to 7pm on November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Highway Safety Management.
• A120, from 9pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 westbound, Great Bromley to Crockleford Heath - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Mott Macdonald.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here