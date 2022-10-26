A HOME healthcare service has launched a Christmas card design competition for youngsters to get involved in.

Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton is hosting the competition is aimed at children aged between four and 12 years old and has prizes available for the best submissions

A spokeswoman for Home Instead said: “Imagine this card is like sending your favourite grannie, grandad, auntie or uncle a great big Father Christmas style hug.

“Join the fun and make a positive impact on the live of older people in your community.”

Send your entries to joanne.thorne@homeinstead.co.uk by Friday, November 18 and for more information visit bit.ly/3WbysJs.