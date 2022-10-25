A FRAUDSTER bookkeeper who fleeced a Women’s Institute federation out of more than £125,000 left the organisation “crippled” as he enjoyed “the more expensive things in life”.

For more than three years, Anthony Pay, 61, syphoned money from the business account of Essex Federation of Women’s Institutes.

He confessed to police he used the cash to “live beyond his means”, but a sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court heard he won't have to pay back a penny.

Kiran Pourawal, prosecuting, said Pay had been employed as a bookkeeper at the organisation since 2012.

She said in January last year, a member of staff was reviewing the organisation’s mobile banking app when she spotted two payments to an account she did not recognise.

Pay admitted the payments were to his personal bank account, claimed they were made in error and refunded the money.

But the staff member became suspicious and contacted the federation’s chair.

A review found similar transfers had been made to Pay’s account dating back to 2017.

In total, Pay stole £128,247 from the federation.

Pay was hauled before disciplinary hearing, where he confessed to taking the money and was sacked for gross misconduct.

'He lived beyond his means'

He told the hearing he “did not know why he had done this”, before making similar comments to the police when he was interviewed in April last year.

The court heard he told officers he was “stupid and regretful”, adding he’d initially made an error paying the funds into his own account before “falling into the trap” of repeating this behaviour.

Ms Pourawal said: “He admitted he lived beyond his means and had been on holiday.

“He said he had nothing to show for the money in terms of investments and property, and the money was used to service his lifestyle.”

In a business impact statement, the federation said as a registered charity it is “member-led and funded”, operating as an “infrastructure organisation” for 186 Women’s Institutes across Essex.

The organisation said: “Ultimately it is the members’ money that has been stolen and we’re concerned at their reaction to the news of the crime.

“It weighs heavily on all, the staff and the trustees of the federation.”

The federation said it was forced to draw from its reserves to survive, paying out extra costs to put in place new “financial systems” and hire a firm of accountants to carry out a “forensic examination” of its accounts.

The statement added: “For a long standing and trusted employee to commit this type of crime against a charity has caused great personal angst amongst remaining federation staff and its trustees.”

Pay, of Lilian Road, Burnham-on-Crouch, admitted fraud by abuse of position.

Terence Boulter, mitigating, said Pay had endured family bereavement and is the sole breadwinner and carer for his wife, who suffers with arthritis.

“There was no hesitation on this defendant’s part in admitting what he had done,” he said.

He said it remained a “mystery” as to how Pay had got himself into committing the fraud, adding: “He’s desperately ashamed.”

Mr Boulter said a long delay in the case had allowed Pay to put aside £7,500 in earnings to offer as “initial compensation”.

'You made the most dreadful mistake'

Recorder Richard Conley said none of Pay’s difficult personal circumstances “even begin” to excuse his crime.

“This is not, as is so often the case, a defendant who is buried in debt and is almost compelled to commit this sort of offending in order to try to get their head above water,” he said.

“It’s not defendant who has addiction to drugs or as more often is the case gambling.

“You were fleecing this organisation for no reason other than to allow you and your family to enjoy some of the more expensive things in life that you wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford.

“It’s very difficult for me, as I believe it has been for you, to understand what lies behind this offending.”

The judge said heartfelt character references penned by Pay’s family showed he is a “decent guy on the whole, who is kind, loving and supportive”.

“But you have made the most dreadful mistake and it’s a mistake that has to be punished I’m afraid,” he added.

Mr Conley said he is “disappointed” Pay did not use the long delay in the case reaching sentence to make an offer of compensation to the federation.

Pay was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, but was not ordered to pay compensation.

Mr Conley said: “I’ve been told you have put aside money, but I have not seen any evidence of it.

“In the circumstances in which I’m sending you to prison and potentially leaving your wife in a certain amount of financial hardship – and I hope those in court from the Women’s Institute understand why I’m doing this - I’m not going to order compensation, because I am depriving Mrs Pay of a breadwinner in the family.

“It’s not her fault you did this thing and I don’t think it would be fair for her to be punished for your own wrongdoing.”