A FUNDRAISING campaign in aid of war veterans and in recognition of the sacrifices they have made will launch in a seaside town this weekend.

The Royal British Legion’s annual Clacton Poppy Appeal will officially start at 10.30am this Saturday on Christmas Tree Island, in the town centre.

After that, collection buckets, volunteers selling poppies and collectors will be deployed to a majority of the town’s major supermarkets.

This year’s appeal will focus on how wearing a poppy can be a great way to show your support for those who have.

As usual, the money raised from the fundraising drive will be used to ensure the Royal British Legion can continue to support the Armed Forces.

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands and president of the Royal British Legion in Clacton

He said: “I want to thank all the people of Tendring and Essex for the fantastic support they have given us over the years.

“The Poppy Appeal supports all of our Armed Forces and the families who are left to carry on with their lives without their partners.

“I know it is hard for us all at this moment in time, but any donation or support you can give will be greatly appreciated.”