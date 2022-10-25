HARWICH’S popular annual Sausage festival will be sizzling next weekend.

Banger wangers will be out in force for the event’s sausage throwing competition on Saturday, November 5.

Organisers said there will be some changes to the usual routine following the sad loss of the Hanover pub following the fire in Church Street earlier this year.

The ‘pre meat’ for an opening drink prior to the contest always took place in the Hanover but will this year be held in the Stingray.

Those attending are invited to meet in the Stingray at 11am prior to Harwich’s town crier announcing the commencement of the festival a little before 11.30am.

At this point everyone will join the procession from the Stingray to Harwich Green where the sausage throwing will take place.

Once the winner of the sausage throwing competition has been announced festival goers will tour the participating pubs to judge the nine competing sausages.

Joint festival organiser Richard Oxborrow, said: “The ‘pre meat’ is a popular way to begin the festival and it is very sad not to be able to enjoy it in the Hanover.

“However, there are always high-quality real ales in the Stingray and I am sure the change of venue will not detract from the beginning of the great day that is the Harwich Sausage Festival.”